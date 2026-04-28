San Diego County District 5 Supervisor candidates participate in forum

Four of the five candidates seeking the county Board of Supervisors' District 5 seat discussed issues ranging from tackling homelessness to public transportation during a virtual forum Monday night.

The League of Women Voters of North County San Diego conducted the forum via Zoom. Norma Contreras, John Franklin, Kyle Krahel and Sasha Miller answered submitted questions.

The fifth candidate in the June 2 primary, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, "did not respond to our invitation," said Chris Harris, the who moderated the forum.

The candidates are seeking to succeed Supervisor Jim Desmond, who is term-limited and running for the 48th Congressional District to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall.

The forum began with each candidate saying why they are running.

Contreras, former tribal chair of the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians and women's health advocate, said she approached her campaign as a calling.

"I have worked with the Biden administration and Trump administration" as a tribal leader, she said. Whether supporting local business or connecting residents to services, "My mission is clear: To make sure no one is left behind," Contreras added.

Franklin, elected as Vista mayor in 2022 after serving two terms on the City Council, said he was proud to have campaigned on ending deficit spending and helped create a pension reserve funds.

"We have a lot more work to do, and need the county to do it," he said.

Krahel, previously deputy chief of staff and district director for Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, and an Oceanside city planning commissioner, said he was focused on affordability.

Krahel said he stood up to the Trump administration attacks on the San Diego community, and added he "will bring that same fight to the county of San Diego," so working people can afford to live here.

Miller touted her experience as a public health educator, university professor, union member, mother and human rights activist. She also made an opening statement in Spanish.

The candidates offered ideas for reducing homelessness. Contreras said it was important to have a facility that can help those on the street with proper services before they move into long-term housing. Krahel said he wants more investment in mental health care, along with wraparound services and more court-ordered treatment if necessary. Franklin said that while it was important to provide services to those wanting to get off the street, proper law enforcement and incarceration were also needed.

Miller said shelter is a human right and proposed expanding public housing. "It's incredible what stable housing can do for your mental health," she added. Contreras, Krahel and Miller said they supported the "housing first" policy, while Franklin said he opposed a universal mandate.

Three candidates were generally supportive of a stronger public transportation, while one wanted to focus on other methods, such as autonomous vehicles.

Contreras said she lives in Pauma Valley, where a bus system is only public option.

Contreras said she wants to create a plan that will help residents more easily commute for shopping, work and medical visits.

Franklin said the county should focus on more technologically advanced forms of mobility, and a coastal train tunnel isn't the best solution.

Roads and highways are economic engine of District 5, said Franklin, who added, "When I see people waiting in the rain at the bus stop, I know that's not their achievement of the American Dream."

Krahel said there should be all modes of transportation for residential use, and the county should double-down on "micro-transit" options for more remote areas. He added he will work with the San Diego Association of Governments and North County Transit District to ensure funding is available. Miller said she saw first-class systems while traveling to other nations, so she wants to expand public transport, and make it free for those 24 and younger.

"I don't believe expanding the highway by one lane is going to get us there," she said in response to commuting challenges.

The District 5 candidates offered how they would deal with federal budget cuts to the county budget, along with related rising costs, if elected. Contreras said she would analyze the budget first, then seek grants and adjust certain programs such as arts or recreation.

Franklin said the county doesn't have a revenue problem, nor does it need a "regressive sales tax."

Krahel said will want a budget audit and evaluate the county bureaucracy. He added the county needs to change its "draconian reserve policy," and will work with federal and state partners for more funding.

Miller said that along with other funding sources, the county needs to change its budget priorities. She added that a lot of money goes towards incarcerating people, but officials need to focus on social services.

Candidates had a mixed response to a proposed slate of government charter reforms — which would increase their term limits and have an ethics commission, budget analyst and program auditor, all of whom would report to the supervisors first.

If supervisors vote in favor on May 19, the charter reform package could be on the November ballot.

Contreras said the idea has its pros and cons, but it would be good for the public to review any proposal of certain officials reporting to supervisors.

Franklin criticized part of the charter reform as "really about giving supervisors another term to serve," but liked the idea of independent monitors for more public disclosure.

Krahel said while county government needs more reform and its bureaucracy is sclerotic, he does not necessarily agree with changing term limits.

"The nice thing about this is the voters (would) get to decide," he added.

Miller said she believes in unbiased, independent officials who report to the supervisors and public.

She added term limits are necessary to allow for new voices on the board.

All four candidates said they opposed any new county taxes or fees.