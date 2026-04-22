Meet the candidates for Board of Supervisors District 5

What does a county supervisor do?
County supervisors are the elected officials that oversee the county government, which is responsible for administering state- and federally-funded social welfare programs such as CalFresh (commonly known as food stamps), Medi-Cal and the foster care system. The county has limited control over how these programs are run.
The supervisors have much more direct control over the county's unincorporated areas — mostly rural communities that are outside of San Diego County's 18 cities and therefore don't elect their own mayors or city councils. In these areas, the county government does everything a city government would otherwise do: trash collection, infrastructure planning, zoning and permitting, emergency services and more.
One role of county supervisors that has grown in importance and visibility in recent years is public health. The county monitors and responds to outbreaks of infectious diseases such as hepatitis, mpox, HIV and other STDs, influenza and COVID-19. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, decisions around business restrictions, masks and vaccine mandates put the county supervisors in the spotlight.
Some branches of the county government have their own elected officials, such as the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The DA and sheriff have autonomy over their own departments, but county supervisors approve their budgets and can pass laws that impact how they operate.
How much does a supervisor get paid?
According to the county's Job Descriptions and Salaries database, a supervisor has an annual salary of $220,254.30.
The candidates
Norma Contreras
Professional background: Former chair of the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians tribe, women’s health advocate
Top three priorities:
- Affordable housing
- Wildfire prevention
- Community representation
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the San Diego County Campaign Disclosure portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal and select "Search by ballot item" on the left column menu
- Select "Election Type: Primary" and "Election Date: 6/2/2026." Use the "Ballot Item" dropdown to select the specific race you are interested in (e.g., Board of Supervisors District 4).
- Click on a campaign to see filings.
- Find the most recent Form 460. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025.
- Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
John Franklin
Professional background: Vista Mayor, small business owner
Top three priorities:
- Affordability
- Fiscal responsibility
- Public Safety
- Rep. Darrell Issa
- Valley Center Republicans
- Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation
- San Diego County Gun Owners
- The Lincoln Club
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the San Diego County Campaign Disclosure portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal and select "Search by ballot item" on the left column menu
- Select "Election Type: Primary" and "Election Date: 6/2/2026." Use the "Ballot Item" dropdown to select the specific race you are interested in (e.g., Board of Supervisors District 4).
- Click on a campaign to see filings.
- Find the most recent Form 460. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025.
- Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
Rebecca Jones
Professional background: San Marcos Mayor, small business owner
Top three priorities:
- Public safety
- Affordability
- Homelessness
- San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan
- Reform California
- San Marcos Professional Firefighters Association
- San Diego County Probation Officers Association
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the San Diego County Campaign Disclosure portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal and select "Search by ballot item" on the left column menu
- Select "Election Type: Primary" and "Election Date: 6/2/2026." Use the "Ballot Item" dropdown to select the specific race you are interested in (e.g., Board of Supervisors District 4).
- Click on a campaign to see filings.
- Find the most recent Form 460. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025.
- Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
Kyle Krahel
Professional background: Former deputy chief of staff and district director for Rep. Mike Levin, former Planning Commissioner for the city of Oceanside
Top three priorities:
- Housing
- Climate
- Transit
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- Reps. Mike Levin, Juan Vargas, Scott Peters and Sara Jacobs
- United Association Local 230
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal and select "Search by ballot item" on the left column menu
- Select "Election Type: Primary" and "Election Date: 6/2/2026." Use the "Ballot Item" dropdown to select the specific race you are interested in (e.g., Board of Supervisors District 4).
- Click on a campaign to see filings.
- Find the most recent Form 460. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025.
- Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
Sasha Miller
Professional background: Public health professional, professor at Cal State San Marcos
Top three priorities:
- Housing
- Justice of Palestine
- Fiscal responsibility
- Peace and Freedom Party
- Green Party
- San Diego Families for Justice
- Osiders4Palestine
- Shared Plate Mutual Aid North County
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the San Diego County Campaign Disclosure portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal and select "Search by ballot item" on the left column menu
- Select "Election Type: Primary" and "Election Date: 6/2/2026." Use the "Ballot Item" dropdown to select the specific race you are interested in (e.g., Board of Supervisors District 4).
- Click on a campaign to see filings.
- Find the most recent Form 460. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025.
- Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
The issues
Norma Contreras focuses on addressing the root causes of homelessness, which include substance abuse and mental health challenges. She favors community-driven housing development for affordable housing.
John Franklin opposes the “housing first” model and supports mandatory treatment for substance abuse and mental health through involuntary detention and conservatorship under Senate Bill 43. He sees clearing encampments as a public safety issue and as a way to prevent substance abuse.
Rebecca Jones supports clearing encampments and increasing funding for shelters and mental health services. She also touted her record of building 3,400 affordable housing units in San Marcos during her term as mayor.
Kyle Krahel advocates for transit-oriented "smart growth" to create walkable, job-adjacent housing. His approach to homelessness is to expand mental health and substance abuse treatment, along with strict enforcement for repeat offenders and system abusers.
Sasha Miller sees housing as a fundamental human right and favors the “housing first” model — getting people into stable housing before requiring them to participate in treatment programs. She favors inclusive housing policies and community-driven development.
Norma Contreras focuses on addressing the root causes of homelessness, which include substance abuse and mental health challenges. She favors community-driven housing development for affordable housing.
John Franklin opposes the “housing first” model and supports mandatory treatment for substance abuse and mental health through involuntary detention and conservatorship under Senate Bill 43. He sees clearing encampments as a public safety issue and as a way to prevent substance abuse.
Rebecca Jones supports clearing encampments and increasing funding for shelters and mental health services. She also touted her record of building 3,400 affordable housing units in San Marcos during her term as mayor.
Kyle Krahel advocates for transit-oriented "smart growth" to create walkable, job-adjacent housing. His approach to homelessness is to expand mental health and substance abuse treatment, along with strict enforcement for repeat offenders and system abusers.
Sasha Miller sees housing as a fundamental human right and favors the “housing first” model — getting people into stable housing before requiring them to participate in treatment programs. She favors inclusive housing policies and community-driven development.
Rebecca Jones focuses on what she calls practical environmentalism, such as flood control projects and wildfire defense to protect homes and lower insurance premiums. She touts her success in achieving a Class 1 Fire Rating for San Marcos and sees it as a blueprint for the rest of the district to mitigate climate-driven fire risks.
Kyle Krahel wants to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 through beach retention and water conservation. He also advocates for public transit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Sasha Miller says low-income and immigrant communities often bear the brunt of climate change and therefore need more resources to combat it. She calls for researchers to work directly with communities to address environmental challenges.
Norma Concreras emphasizes indigenous land stewardship to combat climate change. She suggests that the county partner with local tribes to draw on traditional ecological knowledge for wildfire prevention and management.
John Franklin favors market-based innovation for clean energy versus state mandates to combat climate change. His focus is more on infrastructure, ensuring that roads and water systems can withstand extreme weather while keeping the county budget lean..