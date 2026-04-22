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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for Board of Supervisors District 5

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:51 PM PDT
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What does a county supervisor do?

County supervisors are the elected officials that oversee the county government, which is responsible for administering state- and federally-funded social welfare programs such as CalFresh (commonly known as food stamps), Medi-Cal and the foster care system. The county has limited control over how these programs are run.

The supervisors have much more direct control over the county's unincorporated areas — mostly rural communities that are outside of San Diego County's 18 cities and therefore don't elect their own mayors or city councils. In these areas, the county government does everything a city government would otherwise do: trash collection, infrastructure planning, zoning and permitting, emergency services and more.

One role of county supervisors that has grown in importance and visibility in recent years is public health. The county monitors and responds to outbreaks of infectious diseases such as hepatitis, mpox, HIV and other STDs, influenza and COVID-19. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, decisions around business restrictions, masks and vaccine mandates put the county supervisors in the spotlight.

Some branches of the county government have their own elected officials, such as the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The DA and sheriff have autonomy over their own departments, but county supervisors approve their budgets and can pass laws that impact how they operate.

How much does a supervisor get paid?

According to the county's Job Descriptions and Salaries database, a supervisor has an annual salary of $220,254.30.

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The candidates

Norma Contreras

Party: Democratic
Professional background: Former chair of the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians tribe, women’s health advocate
Top three priorities:
  • Affordable housing
  • Wildfire prevention
  • Community representation

John Franklin

John Franklin


John Franklin

Party: Republican

Professional background: Vista Mayor, small business owner

Top three priorities:
  • Affordability
  • Fiscal responsibility
  • Public Safety

Rebecca Jones

Rebecca Jones


Rebecca Jones

Party: Republican

Professional background: San Marcos Mayor, small business owner

Top three priorities:

  • Public safety
  • Affordability
  • Homelessness

Kyle Krahel

Kyle Krahel


Kyle Krahel

Party: Democratic

Professional background: Former deputy chief of staff and district director for Rep. Mike Levin, former Planning Commissioner for the city of Oceanside

Top three priorities:
  • Housing
  • Climate
  • Transit

Sasha Miller


Sasha Miller

Party: Independent

Professional background: Public health professional, professor at Cal State San Marcos

Top three priorities:
  • Housing
  • Justice of Palestine
  • Fiscal responsibility


The issues

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen

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