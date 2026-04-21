Board of Supervisors to vote on charter reforms, including longer term limits

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will Tuesday consider a slate of charter reforms which, if approved, would increase term limits and the power the five-person body holds.

Chair Terra Lawson-Remer proposed the reforms earlier this month, including an independent ethics commission, nonpartisan budget analyst, independent program auditor — all of which would report to the supervisors first — and consistent term limits across all county elected offices.

This last point, if unchanged from the proposal, would allow supervisors to run for three four-year terms, instead of the current limit of two four-year terms. However, it also would impose term limits on the Sheriff, District Attorney and other county elected officials who currently have no term limits.

If the board approves the charter reforms Tuesday, and again May 19, they would head to a public vote in November.

"Today, local governments, especially county governments, are being asked to fill gaps in the social safety net created by failures of leadership at the federal level," said Kyra Greene, executive director of the Center on Policy Initiatives and one of the speakers when the proposal was announced in early April. "That's why now more than ever, San Diegans should be doing everything we can to protect and strengthen local democratic institutions."

The intention of the reforms, proponents said, is to "strengthen accountability, transparency, stability, checks & balances, independent oversight, and effective government." The proposed changes would be required to be added in a "revenue-neutral" way, meaning no new spending or reduced services.

"San Diego County's governance structure has not kept pace with its size and complexity," former San Diego City Manager Jack McGrory said. "Charter reform will strengthen transparency, accountability, and ethics at the county. I appreciate the board's courage in partnering with community leaders to champion reforms that will make a real difference for the residents of San Diego County."

County Supervisor Jim Desmond, currently running for Congress, said the proposal was smoke and mirrors to give elected officials more power.

"Every sitting Supervisor ran under the current rules," he wrote to supporters. "We asked you to hire us for up to eight years. That was the contract. You don't get to win an election under one set of rules and then, from inside the building, vote to put a new set of rules on the ballot that extends your own stay.

"If the Board majority genuinely believes twelve years serves San Diego County better than eight, there is an honest path. The same path the voters used in 2010. Gather signatures. Make the case to your neighbors. Let a citizen movement, not a board vote, carry the question to the ballot."

Lawson-Remer said actions taken by the Trump administration prompted the push for greater transparency and accountability by government officials.

"Civic and business leaders have talked about the need of having clearer oversight in such a large county for many years," business owner Mel Katz said. "Small business owners don't have access to legal teams and depend on government systems to be transparent, clear, fair and accountable."

San Diego County's charter has not been significantly updated since 1978. Lawson-Remer said it was high time that changed.

"I am so honored to work with such a diverse group of community leaders to hopefully bring a thoughtful set of charter reform proposals to the voters for consideration," she said. "These are thoughtful, visionary, and share a commitment to accountability, transparency, and change that will benefit everyone."