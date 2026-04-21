SD County Supervisors to consider homeless diversion contract

The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider a proposed contract with the San Diego Housing Commission to help reduce homelessness by investing up to $1.1 million in a regional diversion program.

According to a board letter by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Terra Lawson-Remer, the county investment would support a second round of the regional Homeless Diversion Fund and, with philanthropic contributions, could total about $2 million. The program is projected to help about 600 households avoid or exit homelessness.

The term "household" is used to describe a family unit, according to the SDHC.

"In a region where rents have climbed steadily and the cost of living continues to squeeze working families, the margin between housed and unhoused has never been thinner," according to the county.

However, data has shown that homelessness has dropped 7% to 9,905 people, based on the 2025 Point-in-Time Count.

"Over the past 12 months, our region is finally housing people faster than they are falling into homelessness," according to the supervisors' offices.

"An average of 1,187 people per month are getting housed, against 1,089 falling into homelessness for the first time. Programs like homeless diversion are a critical reason the curve is turning," they added.

The board letter proposes redirecting the money "to a proven, high- impact diversion program puts existing resources to work where the evidence is strongest. Today's action also approves a single source contract with SDHC to administer the program, reflecting their unique capacity to stand up an effort of this scale and regional reach without delay."

In a recent emailed statement to City News Service, Anderson said the board letter "is about lifting people in our community. We are putting everything on the table and exhausting every possibility in giving people a better life."

Should negotiations be successful, SDHC would administer the program as part of a regional effort and work with around 20 providers to train staff who would offer diversion services.

According to the county, SDHC "already has the experience, provider and philanthropic funder relationships, and the networks to scale this work quickly."

Philanthropic partners "have also expressed interest in co-investing alongside the county, and SDHC's existing relationships with those partners make it well positioned to coordinate those commitments," according to the county.

Other listed partners include the city of San Diego and four foundations: the Cushman, Jewish Community, Prebys and San Diego foundations.

To pay for the contract, the county would redistribute $1.1 million from its Building Partnerships Program, which was used in part to buy sleeping cabins for emergency housing, according to the agenda.

Further, one-third of that amount would be used to help people in unincorporated communities.

There would be no additional cost to the general fund or additional county staff needed, according to the county.

The item is No. 15 on the Board of Supervisors' agenda. The Tuesday regular meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in chambers in the county Administration Building, 1600 Pacific Highway.