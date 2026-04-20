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Military

Video shows San Diego warship firing on Iranian cargo ship

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:22 PM PDT

The San Diego-based guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance fired upon and disabled an Iranian cargo ship Sunday after the vessel attempted to evade the United States-imposed blockade, the Pentagon said.

A video released by the Department of Defense shows the destroyer warning the Iranian crew to vacate their ship's engine room before firing on it.

In the video, three shots from the ship's 5-inch MK 45 gun can be heard.

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Commuters drive past a giant billboard referring to the 'Strait of Hormuz' along a busy street in Tehran on April 19, 2026.
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Marines from the Japan-based 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded and seized the ship, a second video released by the Pentagon shows.

"Conventional naval warfare is not something that we've done in a long time," Brad Martin, who retired from the Navy after 30 years as a surface warfare officerand now works as a senior researcher at the RAND Corporation, told KPBS in an interview. "It's not common."

It's rare for Navy warships to fire on other vessels in hostile actions, he said.

The Spruance is one of more than a dozen U.S. Navy warships in the Middle East enforcing President Donald Trump's blockade of Iran's sea ports.

Other San Diego warships involved in the effort include the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney.

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Iran called the act one of "maritime piracy," its state media reported.

The action further strained peace efforts between the U.S. and Iran, which are currently under a ceasefire agreement. It also threatened to derail the next round of peace talks set to start Tuesday between the two countries in Pakistan.

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Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

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