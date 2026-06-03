"Hunting The Stone: Suiseki in the West"

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This is the fascinating story of how the West has adopted an ancient Asian art form, called "stone appreciation" – finding natural stones in rivers or the desert with interesting shapes and textures, then mounting them on carved wooden stands.

This is the fascinating story of how the West has adopted an ancient Asian art form, called 'stone appreciation’: finding natural stones in rivers or the desert with interesting shapes and textures, then mounting them on carved wooden stands. Filmed in California at the Huntington Library Japanese and Chinese Gardens, on the Kern River and in the Yuha Desert. Also filmed with experts in Germany.

Filmed in California at the Huntington Library Japanese and Chinese Gardens, on the Kern River, in the Yuha Desert, and with experts in Germany.

NETA The story of how the West has adopted an ancient Asian art form, called "stone appreciation" - finding natural stones in rivers or the desert with interesting shapes and textures, then mounting them on carved wooden stands.

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