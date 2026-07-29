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Arts & Culture

NOVA: Pluto And Beyond

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 18, 2018 at 7:22 AM PST
Enhanced color photo of Pluto.
Courtesy of NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI
Enhanced color photo of Pluto.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

The New Horizons spacecraft attempts to fly by a mysterious object known as Ultima Thule, believed to be a primordial building block of the solar system. Three years after taking the first spectacular photos of Pluto, New Horizons is four billion miles from Earth, trying to achieve the most distant flyby in NASA’s history.

Pluto's majestic mountains.
Courtesy of NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI
Pluto's majestic mountains.

If successful, it will shed light on one of the least understood regions of our solar system: the Kuiper Belt.

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NOVA is embedded with the New Horizons mission team, following the action in real time as they uncover the secrets of what lies beyond Pluto.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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