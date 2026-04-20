Mild weather to start the Week in San Diego, chance for rain coming

Mild and partly sunny weather is forecast for early in the week in San Diego County, with cooler, breezier conditions and a 20% to 35% chance of light rain by the weekend, forecasters said Sunday.

Coastal areas will remain in the upper 60s, while inland valleys may see cooler, cloudier days starting Tuesday. Cool weather, a deep marine layer, and breezy conditions are expected in the mountains and deserts.

Strong and gusty southwest to west winds are expected Tuesday in the mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service, with local gusts up to 55 mph possible along the desert mountain slopes and through the passes.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs around 5-10 degrees below normal away from the coast, and up to 3 degrees below normal near the coast.

Another chance for rain is possible late next weekend into the following week.

Highs along the coast and inland valleys will be in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the week, in the 60s in the mountains and upper 70s to upper 80s in the deserts.