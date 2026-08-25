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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Global Aid Crisis

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:49 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Watch Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026 at 11: 30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not in KPBS+ app) + Listen to the podcast

This week's guest: David Miliband, President & CEO, International Rescue Committee. When USAID closed last year, it was the beginning of the collapse of the international relief system. Now we're seeing the effects during some major crises. David Miliband joins Ian Bremmer to discuss the shock to the aid system and what comes next.

A year after USAID shut down, we’re seeing the effects of such a drastic drop in foreign aid during some major crises. David Miliband joins Ian Bremmer on GZERO World to discuss the shock to the system and what comes next.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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