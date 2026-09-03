AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Carlos Vives y La Provincia

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Celebrated Colombian superstar Carlos Vives, an 18-time Latin Grammy and multiple Grammy Award winner, performs with his big band, showcasing songs from "El Ultimo Disco" alongside a career-spanning collection of beloved hits.

“Photo courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton.” / ACL

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