Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Carlos Vives y La Provincia

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 3, 2026 at 12:40 PM PDT
Celebrated Colombian superstar Carlos Vives, an 18-time Latin Grammy and multiple Grammy Award winner, performs with his big band, showcasing songs from El Ultimo Disco alongside a career-spanning collection of beloved hits.
Photo courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton
/
ACL
Celebrated Colombian superstar Carlos Vives, an 18-time Latin Grammy and multiple Grammy Award winner, performs with his big band, showcasing songs from El Ultimo Disco alongside a career-spanning collection of beloved hits.

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Celebrated Colombian superstar Carlos Vives, an 18-time Latin Grammy and multiple Grammy Award winner, performs with his big band, showcasing songs from "El Ultimo Disco" alongside a career-spanning collection of beloved hits.

“Photo courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton.”
/
ACL

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Provided to YouTube by Sony Music Latin El Último Disco · Carlos Vives El Último Disco Vol. 1 ℗ 2026 Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News