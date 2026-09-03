MARBLE HALL MURDERS: Season 1
Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 1, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV
Worlds collide when Susan, hired to edit the latest Atticus Pünd book, finds herself a suspect in a murder case. Within the novel, Pünd is visiting the Isle of Corfu when he becomes embroiled in the suspicious death of a wealthy elderly woman.
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EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Back in London, Susan Ryeland is once again corralled into the world of detective Atticus Pünd as he investigates the death of Lady Margaret Chalfont in the Greek Isle of Corfu.
Episode 2: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Pünd begins his interrogations with the wealthy Chalfont family looking for suspects. Meanwhile, Susan uncovers startling evidence suggesting that Miriam Crace may have been murdered.
Episode 3: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Eliot's health rapidly deteriorates, he lashes out and accuses his own family of murder. Meanwhile, within the novel, Atticus Pünd closes in on his prime suspect.
Episode 4: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The murderer in Corfu claims another victim. Back in reality, Eliot’s condition worsens, and Susan unexpectedly finds herself a suspect in a murder case.
Episode 5: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - With tension ratcheting up and threats mounting, Susan desperately hunts for the real murderer. Will she clear her name before time runs out?
Episode 6: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - In the final chapter of this fiendish puzzle, both Susan and Pünd race against time to discover the truth. But can they solve these murders before the final page turns?
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