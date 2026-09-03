MARBLE HALL MURDERS: Season 1

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 1, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Worlds collide when Susan, hired to edit the latest Atticus Pünd book, finds herself a suspect in a murder case. Within the novel, Pünd is visiting the Isle of Corfu when he becomes embroiled in the suspicious death of a wealthy elderly woman.

Get ready! MARBLE HALL MURDERS premieres Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, 9/8c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Eleventh Hour Films and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE MARBLE HALL MURDERS. As Atticus Pünd begins his interrogations with the Chalfont family, Susan discovers that Miriam Crace may have been murdered. Shown: Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville)

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Back in London, Susan Ryeland is once again corralled into the world of detective Atticus Pünd as he investigates the death of Lady Margaret Chalfont in the Greek Isle of Corfu.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Eleventh Hour Films and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE MARBLE HALL MURDERS Episode 1. Back in London, Susan Ryeland is once again corralled into the world of Atticus Pünd as he investigates a mystery in Corfu. Shown: Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan)

Episode 2: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Pünd begins his interrogations with the wealthy Chalfont family looking for suspects. Meanwhile, Susan uncovers startling evidence suggesting that Miriam Crace may have been murdered.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Eleventh Hour Films and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE MARBLE HALL MURDERS Episode 2. As Atticus Pünd begins his interrogations with the Chalfont family, Susan discovers that Miriam Crace may have been murdered. Shown L-R: Jonathan Crace/Jeffrey Chalfont (Rupert Penry-Jones), Harry Lyttleton (Richard Goulding), Julia Crace/Judith Lyttleton (Laura Rogers), Edward Crace/Elmer Waysmith (Mark Bonnar), Roland Crace/Robert Waysmith (Harry Lloyd)

Episode 3: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Eliot's health rapidly deteriorates, he lashes out and accuses his own family of murder. Meanwhile, within the novel, Atticus Pünd closes in on his prime suspect.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Eleventh Hour Films and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE MARBLE HALL MURDERS Episode 3. Eliot begins to deteriorate and accuses his family of murder, while it seems that Atticus Pünd is closing in on a suspect. Shown: Frederick Turner/Achilles Vassilikos (Zubin Varla)

Episode 4: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The murderer in Corfu claims another victim. Back in reality, Eliot’s condition worsens, and Susan unexpectedly finds herself a suspect in a murder case.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Eleventh Hour Films and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE MARBLE HALL MURDERS Episode 4. The murderer in Corfu claims another victim as Eliot’s condition worsens and Susan finds herself under suspicion. Shown L-R: Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville), Matthew Flynn (Jorden Myrie)

Episode 5: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - With tension ratcheting up and threats mounting, Susan desperately hunts for the real murderer. Will she clear her name before time runs out?

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Eleventh Hour Films and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE MARBLE HALL MURDERS Episode 5. Susan desperately tries to find the real murderer as tension rachets up and threats are made. Shown L-R: Charles Clover (Michael Maloney), Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville)

Episode 6: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - In the final chapter of this fiendish puzzle, both Susan and Pünd race against time to discover the truth. But can they solve these murders before the final page turns?

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Eleventh Hour Films and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE MARBLE HALL MURDERS Episode 6. In the final installment of this fiendish puzzle, both Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd race to discover the truth. Shown L-R: Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville), Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan)

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.