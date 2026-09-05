Great Scenic Railway Journeys 30th Anniversary Special
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2
In "Great Scenic Railway Journeys: 30 Th Anniversary Special," viewers gain access to some of America's best railway adventures, from the Rocky Mountaineer to the Skyrail. More than just a tour, these stories offer a glimpse into our nation’s railroad history and explore how railroads defined the spirit of North America, creating a new industry and rewriting the history of transportation.
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Credits: Wide Eye Productions. Distributed by American Public Television