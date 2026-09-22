AMERICAN MASTERS: American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez

Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026 / Stream with KPBS+

A celebration of Luis Valdez, whose influential work in theater and film reflects the struggles and triumphs of the Mexican American community, "American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez" is presented by AMERICAN MASTERS and VOCES, and produced, written and directed by David Alvarado.

Follow the legacy of filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez. A founding figure of the Chicano Movement, Valdez is best known for his play Zoot Suit, the Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba and the theatre company El Teatro Campesino.

The son of migrant farmworkers who became a revolutionary artist, Luis Valdez changed American culture. In the 1960s, his El Teatro Campesino performed on flatbed trucks and helped mobilize farmworkers to win their first union contract. In 1979, his “Zoot Suit” was the first Chicano play ever performed on Broadway. His feature film, “La Bamba” was a breakout blockbuster in 1987 that authentically depicted Mexican American life and shared it with the world.

Frasier Bradshaw Luis Valdez in interview.

Founded in 1965, Valdez’s El Teatro continues to be a beacon for Latino/a creators. "American Pachuco" is the story of a pioneering artist who gave voice to the overlooked and opened pathways for generations.

Winner of the Audience Award, U.S. Documentary, and the Festival Favorite Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and recipient of the Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film, "American Pachuco" features extensive interviews with Valdez and is narrated by Edward James Olmos, who starred in the original production of “Zoot Suit.”

Courtesy of the Tom and Ethel Bradley Center at California State University, Northridge / American Masters Luis Valdez (center) performing with El Teatro Campensino with Felipe Cantu (left) and Danny Valdez (right).



The documentary also features interviews with Lou Diamond Phillips, Cheech Marin, Linda Ronstadt and others, as well as newly rescued 1960s and 1970s Teatro Campesino archival film that was on the verge of deterioration and restored specially for the program.

“For six decades, Valdez has proven that Chicanos aren’t marginal to America: they are America,” says filmmaker David Alvarado. “From farmworker strikes to Broadway’s first Chicano production to La Bamba, his work insists on one truth: when power structures say we don’t belong, cinema becomes our most powerful tool to insist that we do.”

Visit: https://www.americanpachuco.com/

Filmmaker Quotes:

“Luis Valdez is a theatrical firebrand, a true groundbreaker who reminds all of us of what theater and film can do.” says AMERICAN MASTERS Executive Producer Michael Kantor. “This film is a beautiful celebration of his pioneering work – it is a must-see for anyone interested in the promise of American theater.”

“'American Pachuco' reminds us of the power of art to mobilize people and make change,” says VOCES Executive Producer Sandie Viquez Pedlow. “Luis Valdez’s plays and films resonate as strongly today as ever and continue to inspire new generations of Latino artists.”

Credits: Directed, written and produced by David Alvarado and produced by Lauren DeFilippo, Everett Katigbak, and Amanda Pollak. It is a coproduction of Goodhue Pictures, Inc. d/b/a Insignia Films, ITVS, Latino Public Broadcasting and Firelight Media, in association with American Masters Pictures and PBS, with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).