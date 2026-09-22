GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: 25 Years After 9/11

Watch Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube (not available on KPBS+)

On the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper joins Ian Bremmer to reflect on the day that forever changed America and the world... and ask whether the US is repeating mistakes of the post-9/11 era in the Middle East. Guest: Mark Esper, Former US Secretary of Defense.

Listen to the podcast: The enduring legacy of 9/11, with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper

25 years after 9/11, has America learned the lessons of the war on terror—or is it repeating the same mistakes? Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper reflects on the post-9/11 era, the war with Iran, and why China is the biggest existential threat to the United States.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Ian Bremmer looks at how much the world has changed in the 25 years since 9/11. Have we learned lessons from the post-9/11 era… and are we ready for what comes next?

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by APT

GZERO Media on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok