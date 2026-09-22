Stream with KPBS+ beginning Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)

Celebrate America’s 250th and reaffirm the promise of democracy at the Minneapolis Signature Concert. Powerful choral performances honor our nation’s founding ideals, inspire hope, and remind us that We, the People, are at the heart of it all.

Celebrate America’s 250th and reaffirm the promise of democracy through the power of choral music.

“'Sing Democracy 250' was born to bring people together to honor the 250th anniversary of our country. We are living in a time when division too often defines our public life. Music has a unique power to gather us in the same space, to help us listen to one another, and to remind us of our shared humanity. When we sing together, we practice the very act of community.” -G. Phillip Shoultz, III, Artistic Director

Why Music?

Music is a universal language, one that transcends cultural boundaries and can unite people of different backgrounds. Throughout history, music has played a crucial role in social movements. From protest songs to anthems of solidarity, music has been used to express dissent, promote unity, and inspire change. Music has the power to connect people and create a stronger community. It is our hope that "Sing Democracy 250" will inspire Americans to do their part to strengthen this democracy. Democracy depends on all of us. We, the people, are the key. This is our time to fulfill democracy’s promise.

Lee Clifford / PBS French horn, trumpets, and trombone performing

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Lee Clifford Choir and orchestra performing

Sing Democracy 250 on Facebook / Instagram