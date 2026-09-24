Hispanic Heritage Awards 2026

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

This year’s Hispanic Heritage Awards honors The People of Minnesota with the Humanitarian Award in recognition of their collective strength, resilience, compassion, and courageous action in times of crisis, and their commitment to fostering unity among all communities.

Additional honorees include singer/musician Oscar D’León (Legend Award), along with singer-songwriter Mon Laferte (Social Justice Award), rapper Eladio Carrión (Inspira Award), and singer-songwriter-actress Ximena Sariñana (Music Award), with all three artists performing on the broadcast.

Racso D'Leon / PBS Hilda Pellerano

The ceremony is hosted by celebrated stand-up comedian and entertainer Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and also features a very special return from seven-time GRAMMY winners and previous HHA Legend Award honorees Los Tigres Del Norte as the headline performers.

Sergio Kleiman / Matias Farroni / PBS 2026 Inspira Award Honoree, Eladio Carrión

“We are privileged and grateful to once again partner with PBS and all of our sponsors to celebrate and share our community’s accomplishments, cultural pride, and great promise to America and the world,” said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “The PBS broadcast and streaming will ensure our inspiring stories will be seen broadly to foment a greater understanding and appreciation of the Latino community.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards were established by the White House in 1988 to commemorate the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month in America and are recognized as “America’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration” and supported by more than 40 national, Latino-serving institutions.

Hilda Pellerano / PBS 2026 Music Award Honoree, Ximena Sariñana



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Past Awardees have included: Rita Moreno, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Gloria Estefan, Bad Bunny, Celia Cruz, Martin Sheen, Tito Puente, Ricky Martin, Anthony Quinn, Fania All-Stars, Junot Diaz, José Feliciano, Isabel Allende, Carolina Herrera, Jose Andres, Juanes, Antonio Banderas, Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Vives, Alejandro Sanz, J Balvin, Zoe Saldaña, Los Tigres Del Norte, Oscar de la Hoya, America Ferrera, Pedro Martinez, Daddy Yankee, Astronaut Dr. Ellen Ochoa, Gael Garcia Bernal, Carlos Santana, Salma Hayek, Linda Ronstadt, Karol G, Richard “Crazy Legs” Colon, and more inspiring figures ranging from essential farmworkers to pioneering NASA engineers. Find all past HHA Honorees HERE.

