Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television: The World of Breads

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 at 1:30 p.m on KPBS TV

MILK STREET looks around the world for amazing bread recipes. First, it’s a batch of Brazilian Cheese Puffs, where the batter comes together in a blender. Then, it’s a no-knead German-Seeded Rye Bread, studded with nuts and seeds. Finally, Milk Street viewer Royce Tanaka challenges Milk Street to recreate the Butter Rolls from his grandfather’s bakery in Hawaii.

MILK STREET looks around the world for amazing bread recipes. First, it’s a batch of Brazilian Cheese Puffs, where the batter comes together in a blender. Then, it’s a no-knead German-Seeded Rye Bread, studded with nuts and seeds. Finally, Milk Street viewer Royce Tanaka challenges Milk Street to recreate the Butter Rolls from his grandfather’s bakery in Hawaii.

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