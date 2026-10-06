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BREAKING the DEADLOCK: AI: Who's in Control?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:07 AM PDT
The hit PBS Series, "Breaking the Deadlock' at the New York Historical Society on Sept. 14, 2026.
GBH
The hit PBS Series, "Breaking the Deadlock' at the New York Historical Society on Sept. 14, 2026.

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2 and Saturday, Oct. 31 at Noon on KPBS 2

As AI works its way into every facet of our lives, Americans will have a choice: will we control it, or will it control us? Can the transformative benefits of the technology balance the costs in lost jobs, a stable future, in our humanity?

As AI becomes woven into daily life, Americans face a choice: control the technology, or be controlled by it. Can its benefits outweigh the costs to jobs, privacy, politics, and our sense of humanity? Through a series of hypothetical dilemmas, leaders in tech, culture, politics, and journalism debate AI’s ethical challenges, seeking not consensus, but a shared understanding of what’s at stake.

In a series of hypothetical dilemmas involving the role of local communities over its use, personal privacy, and the impact of AI on our politics, a panel of prominent leaders in tech, culture, politics, and journalism work through challenging ethical questions to reach - if not common ground - then common understanding about the stakes of this controversial technology.

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The hit PBS Series, "Breaking the Deadlock' at the New York Historical Society on Sept. 14, 2026.
GBH
The hit PBS Series, "Breaking the Deadlock' at the New York Historical Society on Sept. 14, 2026.

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The hit PBS Series, "Breaking the Deadlock' at the New York Historical Society on Sept. 14, 2026.
GBH
The hit PBS Series, "Breaking the Deadlock' at the New York Historical Society on Sept. 14, 2026.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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