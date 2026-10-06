BREAKING the DEADLOCK: AI: Who's in Control?

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2 and Saturday, Oct. 31 at Noon on KPBS 2

As AI works its way into every facet of our lives, Americans will have a choice: will we control it, or will it control us? Can the transformative benefits of the technology balance the costs in lost jobs, a stable future, in our humanity?

As AI becomes woven into daily life, Americans face a choice: control the technology, or be controlled by it. Can its benefits outweigh the costs to jobs, privacy, politics, and our sense of humanity? Through a series of hypothetical dilemmas, leaders in tech, culture, politics, and journalism debate AI’s ethical challenges, seeking not consensus, but a shared understanding of what’s at stake.

In a series of hypothetical dilemmas involving the role of local communities over its use, personal privacy, and the impact of AI on our politics, a panel of prominent leaders in tech, culture, politics, and journalism work through challenging ethical questions to reach - if not common ground - then common understanding about the stakes of this controversial technology.

GBH The hit PBS Series, "Breaking the Deadlock' at the New York Historical Society on Sept. 14, 2026.

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