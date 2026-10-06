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GREAT PERFORMANCES: Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 6, 2026 at 11:45 AM PDT
Carter Faith
Photo by Scotty Kennedy
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Carter Faith

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Tammy Wynette’s musical success and legacy was achieved through personal grit and a determination to sing, write music, and raise herself above her humble beginnings.

From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, GREAT PERFORMANCES pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy, presenting a star-studded concert that includes her iconic duets with former husband George Jones.

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Ann Wilson
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Ann Wilson

Introduced by Wynette and Jones’ daughter Georgette Jones, the concert features performances by Kimberly Perry (of The Band Perry), Terri Clark, Wynonna Judd, Katie Pruitt, War & Treaty, Carter Faith, Tami Neilson, Valerie June, Troubadour Blue, Jaci Velasquez, Gretchen Wilson, Brittney Spencer, Jamie O’Neal, The Isaacs, Kaitlin Butts, Patti Griffin, Mandy Barnett, Debby Boone, K.T. Tunstall, Lorrie Morgan and Ann Wilson (of Heart).

Gretchen Wilson. Photo by Scotty Kennedy.
Photo by Scotty Kennedy
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Gretchen Wilson

Song List:

  • “I Don’t Wanna Play House” – Kimberly Perry
  • “He Loves Me All The Way” – Georgette Jones
  • “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad” – Terri Clark
  • “Woman to Woman” – Wynonna Judd
  • “Help Me Make It Through the Night” – Katie Pruitt
  • “Golden Ring” – War & Treaty
  • “Another Lonely Song” – Carter Faith
  • “Cry” – Tami Neilson
  • “Beneath A Painted Sky” – Valerie June
  • “If It Is The Last Thing I Do” – Troubadour Blue
  • “How Great Thou Art” – Jaci Velasquez
  • “Til I Get It Right” – Gretchen Wilson
  • “My Man Understands” – Brittney Spencer
  • “Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain” – Jamie O’Neal
  • “Silver Threads and Golden Needle” – The Isaacs
  • “Another Chance” – Kaitlin Butts
  • “Talkin to Myself Again” – Patty Griffin
  • “You Will Never Walk Alone” – Mandy Barnett
  • “’Til I Make It on My Own” – Debby Boone
  • “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” – KT Tunstall
  • “You and Me” – Lorrie Morgan
  • “I Hope You Knew” – Georgette Jones
  • “We’re Gonna Hold On” – Wynonna Judd & Randy Houser
  • “Stand By Your Man” – Ann Wilson
  • Medley of Tammy Wynette Songs – Jason Coleman
Debby Boone
Photo by Scotty Kennedy
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Debby Boone

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Wynonna
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Wynonna

Credits: A production of TH Entertainment, LLC in association with WORKS Entertainment, Concord Originals, and Craft Recordings. It is executive produced by Barbara Hall, Cactus Moser, Sophia Dilley, Michele Smith, Wesley Adams and Bob Valentine. Produced by Gregory Hall and Ben Haley. Directed by Donald Carr. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill Kabel is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

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Georgette Jones
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Georgette Jones

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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