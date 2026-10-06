GREAT PERFORMANCES: Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Tammy Wynette’s musical success and legacy was achieved through personal grit and a determination to sing, write music, and raise herself above her humble beginnings.

From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, GREAT PERFORMANCES pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy, presenting a star-studded concert that includes her iconic duets with former husband George Jones.

Photo by Scotty Kennedy / Thirteen Ann Wilson

Introduced by Wynette and Jones’ daughter Georgette Jones, the concert features performances by Kimberly Perry (of The Band Perry), Terri Clark, Wynonna Judd, Katie Pruitt, War & Treaty, Carter Faith, Tami Neilson, Valerie June, Troubadour Blue, Jaci Velasquez, Gretchen Wilson, Brittney Spencer, Jamie O’Neal, The Isaacs, Kaitlin Butts, Patti Griffin, Mandy Barnett, Debby Boone, K.T. Tunstall, Lorrie Morgan and Ann Wilson (of Heart).

Photo by Scotty Kennedy / Thirteen Gretchen Wilson

Song List:



“I Don’t Wanna Play House” – Kimberly Perry

“He Loves Me All The Way” – Georgette Jones

“Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad” – Terri Clark

“Woman to Woman” – Wynonna Judd

“Help Me Make It Through the Night” – Katie Pruitt

“Golden Ring” – War & Treaty

“Another Lonely Song” – Carter Faith

“Cry” – Tami Neilson

“Beneath A Painted Sky” – Valerie June

“If It Is The Last Thing I Do” – Troubadour Blue

“How Great Thou Art” – Jaci Velasquez

“Til I Get It Right” – Gretchen Wilson

“My Man Understands” – Brittney Spencer

“Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain” – Jamie O’Neal

“Silver Threads and Golden Needle” – The Isaacs

“Another Chance” – Kaitlin Butts

“Talkin to Myself Again” – Patty Griffin

“You Will Never Walk Alone” – Mandy Barnett

“’Til I Make It on My Own” – Debby Boone

“D-I-V-O-R-C-E” – KT Tunstall

“You and Me” – Lorrie Morgan

“I Hope You Knew” – Georgette Jones

“We’re Gonna Hold On” – Wynonna Judd & Randy Houser

“Stand By Your Man” – Ann Wilson

Medley of Tammy Wynette Songs – Jason Coleman

Photo by Scotty Kennedy / Thirteen Debby Boone

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Photo by Scotty Kennedy / Thirteen Wynonna

Credits: A production of TH Entertainment, LLC in association with WORKS Entertainment, Concord Originals, and Craft Recordings. It is executive produced by Barbara Hall, Cactus Moser, Sophia Dilley, Michele Smith, Wesley Adams and Bob Valentine. Produced by Gregory Hall and Ben Haley. Directed by Donald Carr. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill Kabel is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.