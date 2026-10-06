WORK IT OUT WOMBATS: Diwali in the Treeborhood / Sandcastle Success

Premieres Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on PBS KIDS



Inspired by his friend Sundaram, Mr. E decides to celebrate Diwali with samosas, a light show, and a Wombat-made Rangoli / Grand prize at the Beach Games is a sandcastle built by the Wombats. Can they build a sandcastle that will stay up?

GBH Inspired by his friend Sundaram, Mr. E decides to celebrate Diwali with samosas, a light show, and a Wombat-made Rangoli. / Grand prize at the Beach Games is a sandcastle built by the Wombats. Can they build a sandcastle that will stay up?

Full Schedule:

Monday, November 2 at 9:00 am on PBSKIDS

Monday, November 2 at 11:00 am on KPBS

Tuesday, November 3 at 9:30 am on PBSKIDS

Wednesday, November 4 at 11:00 am on KPBS

Friday, November 6, at 9:00 am on PBSKIDS

Saturday, November 7 at 9:00 am on PBSKIDS

Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 am on KPBS

Friday, November 13 at 11:00 am on KPBS

Monday, November 30 at 11:00 am on KPBS

Visit: https://pbskids.org/wombats for games, podcasts and games