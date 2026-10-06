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WORK IT OUT WOMBATS: Diwali in the Treeborhood / Sandcastle Success

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:28 PM PDT
Diwali in the Treeborhood / Sandcastle Success
GBH
Diwali in the Treeborhood / Sandcastle Success

Premieres Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on PBS KIDS
  
Inspired by his friend Sundaram, Mr. E decides to celebrate Diwali with samosas, a light show, and a Wombat-made Rangoli / Grand prize at the Beach Games is a sandcastle built by the Wombats. Can they build a sandcastle that will stay up?

Inspired by his friend Sundaram, Mr. E decides to celebrate Diwali with samosas, a light show, and a Wombat-made Rangoli. / Grand prize at the Beach Games is a sandcastle built by the Wombats. Can they build a sandcastle that will stay up?
GBH
Inspired by his friend Sundaram, Mr. E decides to celebrate Diwali with samosas, a light show, and a Wombat-made Rangoli. / Grand prize at the Beach Games is a sandcastle built by the Wombats. Can they build a sandcastle that will stay up?

Full Schedule:
Monday, November 2 at 9:00 am on PBSKIDS
Monday, November 2 at 11:00 am on KPBS
Tuesday, November 3 at 9:30 am on PBSKIDS
Wednesday, November 4 at 11:00 am on KPBS
Friday, November 6, at 9:00 am on PBSKIDS
Saturday, November 7 at 9:00 am on PBSKIDS
Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 am on KPBS
Friday, November 13 at 11:00 am on KPBS
Monday, November 30 at 11:00 am on KPBS

Visit: https://pbskids.org/wombats for games, podcasts and games

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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