Aretha! with Sheléa and the Pacific Symphony

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Taped on Nov. 9, 2024, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, California, this fun-filled concert features the music of Aretha Franklin performed by vocal powerhouse Sheléa.

Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with this fun concert featuring vocal powerhouse Sheléa. The Grammy nominee performs the Queen of Soul’s greatest hits including “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Natural Woman.” Emmy-winning Music Director Rickey Minor conducts the Pacific Symphony and a choir of backup singers has the audience dancing in the aisles.

The Grammy-nominated singer performs classics including “Chain of Fools,” “Say A Little Prayer,” “Respect,” and “Natural Woman.” Emmy Award-winning Music Director Rickey Minor conducts the Pacific Symphony, and a choir of backup singers gets the audience up on their feet and dancing in the aisles.

Other performances in the concert include “Until You Come Back to Me,” “Don’t Play That Song,” “Somewhere,” “Rock Steady,” “Sparkle,” “I Knew You Were Waiting” (duet with Stevie Mackey), “Amazing Grace” and “Precious Memories.”

Sheléa is a GRAMMY®-nominated singer, songwriter, pianist, producer and actress who has received the attention and support of music’s most powerful icons: Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Rickey Minor and David Foster.

With years of making a name for herself as a vocal powerhouse, she has performed at the White House, the Library of Congress, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Vatican. In the fall of 2022, she made her debut at the Royal Albert Hall with maestro Jules Buckley to a sold-out show, with a repeat performance in 2024.

Merging her musical talent with her new love for acting, she landed her first major role as Dorinda Clark in the critically acclaimed "The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel." The Lifetime biopic drew nearly three million total viewers.

Courtesy of PBS SoCal / PBS Aretha! staring Sheléa with the Pacific Symphony at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts

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