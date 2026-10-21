AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Ari Lennox

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Oct. 23, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox brings her soulful vocals, effortless groove and magnetic presence to ACL. She performs highlights from her acclaimed album Vacancy alongside fan favorites “Soft Girl Era” and “Shea Butter Baby.”

Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox brings her soulful vocals, effortless groove and magnetic presence to ACL. She performs highlights from her acclaimed album Vacancy alongside fan favorites “Soft Girl Era” and “Shea Butter Baby.”

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