ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Birmingham

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 17, 2018 at 10:35 AM PDT
Stuart Whitehurst (right) appraises enameled French pots-pourris, ca. 1860 in Birmingham, Ala.
Courtesy of WGBH, (c) WGBH 2018
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Austrian "Naughty" Cat Bronze, ca. 1900

On this episode, discover memorable finds appraised at ANTIQUES ROADSHOW back in 1999, such as an Austrian "Naughty" cat bronze made around 1900; a Margaret Mitchell archive; and a Cartier diamond ring from about 1940. Find out which is valued at $20,000!
Appraisal: Cartier Diamond Ring, ca. 1940
Appraisal: Handwerck Doll, ca. 1900

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
Appraisal: Black Forest Music Box, ca. 1900

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok!

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram + @RoadshowPBS on Twitter #antiquesroadshow

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News