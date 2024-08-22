San Diego weekend arts events: 'Cleopatra' like never before, 'Debuts' and cat videos

Top Picks | Live music picks | More weekend events

'Cleopatra'

Theater | Co-produced by Moxie Theatre and Loud Fridge Theatre Group, "Cleopatra" is adapted by — and stars — former local Joy Yvonne Jones, based on Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra." This is the play's world premiere production. It's a multi-media one-person show, directed by Andréa Agosto and performed by Jones, with a little help from a few audience members. This new adaptation centers the life of the tragic but powerful Egyptian Queen — and Jones' script reveals more of Cleopatra's interior life and influence on politics.

Jones began by breaking down the Shakespeare text and distilling it to just Cleopatra's voice, partly because she was left feeling dissatisfied with how Shakespeare ends her story.

"She's very almost manic in the Shakespearean text. And I feel like there was so much more to her that we didn't get to explore. So I started doing more and more research, and then looking into my own writing, and why I resonated so much with this character," Jones said. "So I started to include little bits of my poetry where I felt like the story was lacking, and then it kind of took on its own life."

The play's stage directions make it clear that the audience understands at the very beginning that this is a play about a Black queen, and the setting is informed by the African diaspora.

"My Cleopatra, because I see her through me, is a Black woman. And I wanted her to be a full person, a flawed, beautiful and sexy and exciting person — extravagant person. And I think the Shakespeare text has the beginnings of that. She is lovely. She is endearing throughout the entire play. You know that people don't like her. You know that people are talking bad about her. But you love Cleopatra, you love to see her, and what she's going to do next," Jones said.

The play also involves multimedia elements, like projections and modern music — new remixes on what Jones refers to as Black female "classics" like Alice Smith's version of "I Put a Spell on You."

With the play, Moxie is launching a new "Equiticket" program, where up to a quarter of each night's seats will be sold at "pick your price" rates.

Details : On stage through Sept. 7. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando. $5-$90.

Carly Topazio Photography / The Rosin Box Project A dancer from The Rosin Box Project is shown in an undated photo.

The Rosin Box Project: 'Debuts'

Dance, Contemporary ballet | Contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project brings back their annual new choreography production, featuring immersive work by artistic director Carly Topazio, plus commissions by Katie Spagnoletti, Emily Adams and the collaborative duo FLOCK.

The Rosin Box Project's work is often highly inventive, expressive and athletic, with surprising contrast in the creative aesthetic and traditional ballet form. "Debuts" is a chance to catch four world-premiere works of contemporary ballet. Plus, in addition to two shows in Escondido, the company will also offer virtual stream options beginning Aug. 29.

Details : 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24-25. California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $25-$60

Courtesy of the artist David Mont Virgen's "Horas (Hours)" is shown in an undated photo.

Art, Power, Equity: David Mont Virgen

Visual art | Art, Power, Equity's summer residency program at the J. Walcher Communications offices in Sherman Heights wraps up with sculptor David Mont Virgen's "Time Sensitive," opening this weekend.

The residency program started with artist Katie Ruiz earlier this summer, and the program works by having the current artist select the next artist. Ruiz chose Kelvin Lopez, who in turn chose Virgen. Each artist takes over the entire converted Victorian house in which the offices are housed, with art peppering the building (including stairways and even some bathtubs). Virgen works with metal and sculpture, as well as some abstract paintings. The exhibition is focused on self-reflection and finding balance — the idea of being both malleable and solid at the same time.

Virgen will hold an artist talk at this weekend's opening reception, and the space is open to the public every Saturday afternoon.

Details : Opens with a reception from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. On view through Sept. 14. Public hours are 1-4 p.m. every Saturday. J. Walcher Communications, 1940 Market St., Sherman Heights. Free.

SummerFest Closing Weekend: 'The Road to Victory'

Music, Classical | While Saturday's finale performance is sold out, you can still grab tickets to SummerFest's next-to-last performance, with Beethoven's "Serioso" concerto, a cello sonata from British composer Frank Bridge, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp Minor." Clarinetist Anthony McGill returns to the SummerFest stage for the Coleridge-Taylor. McGill is principal clarinetist for the New York Philharmonic, and is also the first Black principal in their history.

Details : 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $74-$90.

'CatVideoFest 2024'

Film | Cat videos on the silver screen — what more can I say? This compilation screening is the result of countless submissions of cute and/or absurd cat videos, animations and even music videos, and it's being shown in theaters across the country. Proceeds from each screening go towards feline causes, and Digital Gym Cinema will be supporting Community Cat Foundation and Los Gatos De Barrio Logan. From the trailer: "Watch some cat videos and help raise money for cats in need." Win-win.

Details : 11 a.m. (sold out) and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St., downtown. $11-$13.

Ameri'kana Music and Arts Festival

Music | This free festival is founded by Latin Grammy-nominated group Making Movies, and it features a diverse lineup of folk and rock music from the Americas, including Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs, Renee Goust, Gaby Moreno and more, seeking to redefine what we think of as "American" music.

Details : 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Ln., UC San Diego. Free (RSVP required).

Crossing South Festival

Food, Music, Drink, Travel | Join KPBS' Crossing South's Jorge Meraz at a festival jam-packed with Baja food, drinks, music and travel inspiration. It's held at Liberty Station's Ingram Plaza and is free to attend, or ticketed for beer, wine and food tastings.

Chefs and restaurants include Amores (chef Marselo Hisaki), Fuego Marino (Chef Jorge Fuentes), Brocha (Chef Rodolfo Luviano), Xaroma (Chef Michelle Aiko) and tons more.

Details : 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Ingram Plaza, 2751 Dewey Rd., Liberty Station. $0-$74.51.

