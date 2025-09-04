What's next for the historic Carlsbad Theater?

Currently, the Carlsbad Theater is vacant. But that could change soon.

The theater is almost 100 years old and has a long history, and some residents are worried that it would be converted into stores and restaurants. Its current owner, Encinitas-based RAF Pacific Group (RPG), however, said that’s not true.

The goal is to “bring it back to life as both a cinema and an entertainment venue,” Adam Robinson, president of RPG, said in a statement.

Until recently, the property was listed for sale in an auction. That listing, however, has now been removed. The plan is to use the theater for live entertainment, such as stand-up comedy, panels, workshops, and eventually an annual film festival.

The Carlsbad Theater has a rich history dating back to its construction after World War I. Sean Jones, a Carlsbad history teacher, went through that history in a 1994 documentary from the Carlsbad Community Television Foundation.

"It was built during the 1920s with a lot of confidence in business, the roaring 20s when we were having such prosperity in this country," he said in the documentary. "It was closed during the 1930s Great Depression. "

In the video, Jones said the theater reopened in the 1940s and saw a boom through the '60s when foreign films and live theater were added.

"During the economic chaos of the '70s it fell into disrepair, and now, during the '80s and '90s, it's kind of a question mark what will happen to the Carlsbad Theater," he said in the video.

As the theater approaches a landmark birthday — the grand opening was Feb. 8, 1927, some residents expressed concern about its future.

"In a year and a half, our Carlsbad theater turns 100, so that's huge," said Ken Kebow, founder of Save the Carlsbad Theater Community Association. "It was opened in 1927. Rumor has it Charlie Chaplin spent a little time here because the stars used to tour with their films. So that's a historical note right there."

His association hopes to turn the theater into "a gathering ground for people to come downtown and enjoy a whole evening."

Now that dream might become a reality. Residents have plenty of ideas for how to utilize the new arts space.

"It's always been our dream to have this theater return to kind of the glory that it once was," said Nate Larson, a local actor and educator. He thinks the space would be an excellent fit for students and more experienced entertainers.

"I work at an elementary school, I teach, I also work in the arts, in theater, visual arts," he said. "I also produce events and all those things get me so excited about because this space could be all those things."

He said there’s a big need for spaces like the Carlsbad Theater.

"There's a lot of local Carlsbad arts organizations that they rehearse, and they have classes here, but they go elsewhere for their performances," he said. "A lot of them have historically used this space for their performances and recitals, but it hasn't been available to them for a while."

Kristianne Kurner, founder and executive artistic director of the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, which sits directly across from the Carlsbad Theater, said the venue is a coveted space for live performances.

"We had always hoped that we could have this, this incredible arts district right here in the heart of the village with the Dea Hurston New Village Art center doing professional theater all year round," she said. "And then with the Carlsbad Theater being able to fill in with film and community theater and all kinds of other events, just imagine the kind of life we would bring to the village. "

That new life might be within reach soon. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the owners are seeking permits from the city because the building no longer conforms to zoning standards. RPG hopes to welcome audiences later this year.