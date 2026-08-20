San Diego breaker Luis Prado on perseverance, community and the art of breaking

Luis Prado has been breaking since he was in middle school. Although his original plan was to impress girls, that didn't work out — but he didn't stop practicing.

“And it all followed me through high school, followed me through college, and now as an adult,” Prado said. “Thankfully, I can say I've experienced a lot of the coolest things in my life through breaking, and it's brought me here to represent San Diego and one of the biggest events of the country.”

Prado is hosting the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher , where breakers compete for a chance to advance to the national final.

Audy McAfee / KPBS Luis Prado breaking at Culture Shock in San Diego on Aug. 5, 2026.

Prado also tried to qualify at a regional event in Denver, but he didn't make the cut. That didn't stop him. He said failure is part of the process.

“It's the challenge of it all. Maybe you don't get the move the first try. It's great when you do, but when you don't, it's the trying again part that makes it fun. And it's the ability to maybe create something that you were not expecting to create.”

That persistence has taken Prado around the world. Today, he is part of two breaking groups. One is the long-standing Full Force Crew . He has been a part of the crew for five years, while the crew has been around for 32.

“They have multiple generations of history. To the point where now some of our older members have had kids and those kids are in the crew. So you can see the lineage literally in front of you,” Prado said.

That sense of history is also part of what Prado sees in San Diego’s breaking scene. He said the city has been widely overlooked.

“I would say that San Diego has a very distinct identity and it provides a very unique experience to people that are experiencing it for the first time,” Prado said. “A lot of our best talents have not just exceeded expectations in San Diego, but they've gone worldwide to showcase the art form and what the San Diego style looks like.”

Prado described his dance style as wide, dynamic and clean.

“When I dance, I try my best to emphasize the moments that count. To me, I think that if you provide a clean presentation all around, it makes it very legible for anybody to understand.”

Watching Prado dance, it’s easy to see that attention to detail. He goes from big, expansive moves to moments when he makes himself small. For Prado, breaking is about more than the dance. He said he wouldn't be who he is today without it.

“All of my closest friends I met through breaking. I met some really close individuals that I consider mentors through breaking (and) in life as well. Some of the best opportunities in my life have come through being a breaker,” Prado said.