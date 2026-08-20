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Arts & Culture

Where to play pinball in San Diego: 12 spots across the county

By Riley Arthur / Web Producer
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:15 PM PDT
A man plays "King Kong" pinball at Stern Pinball’s Pop-Up Arcade during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 24, 2026.
Riley Arthur
/
KPBS
A man plays "King Kong" pinball at Stern Pinball’s Pop-Up Arcade during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 24, 2026.

What makes a good city for pinball?

According to Emmett Abels, social and brand strategist for Stern Pinball, the world’s largest manufacturer of pinball machines, a good pinball city is one where people can easily find machines to play. “Having pinball that's available to anyone who wants to play it. I think having many places like that in one city is probably all it takes to make it a great pinball city,” Abels said.

By that definition, San Diego has come a long way. There are now 58 locations to play pinball in the city of San Diego and 67 across San Diego County, according to Pinball Map. Though it wasn’t always this way.

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A close-up of a Stern Pinball's "Transformers" machine, unveiled at Comic-Con, at the company's Pop-Up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina on July 24, 2026.
Riley Arthur
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KPBS
A close-up of a Stern Pinball's "Transformers" machine, unveiled at Comic-Con, at the company's Pop-Up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina on July 24, 2026.

Twelve years ago, Mark Schulz wasn’t finding many places to play pinball in San Diego. And the machines he did find weren’t always in great condition. “I wanted to see more pinball out there and I wanted it to be better maintained. There's nothing worse than putting a dollar in a machine and then one of the flippers doesn't work,” he said.

Schulz founded Pincraft Pinball, which he now runs with his wife and son. The family owns more than 200 machines, with 51 currently placed at 11 different locations across the county. Schulz said Pincraft is the county's largest pinball operator and has seen the local scene grow in recent years. “It's been really exciting to see because when I started this 12 years ago, we only had like one tournament of month,” Schulz said.

San Diego County is now home to two pinball leagues that collectively compete roughly six times a month: the San Diego Pinball Club and the all-female Belles & Chimes SD. Both leagues are open to players 21 and older, and players of all skill levels are welcome. “Some people think, 'Oh, I'm not good enough for competitive pinball,’ but the reality is all skill levels come and play in these tournaments because pinball is different for everybody. For some people, it's more of a social gathering. For other people, it's a little more competitive for higher-level players.” Schultz said.

 Where to play pinball in San Diego County

Hillcrest/Uptown

Aero Club Bar

3365 India St, San Diego
Dyno Bar at Aero Club is a cocktail-friendly arcade bar with nine pinball machines, including "Pulp Fiction" and "Transformers." This 21+ bar hosts monthly tournaments and special events. On Sunday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m., it wil host a Pokémon by Stern Pinball launch party.
Downtown San Diego

Coin-Op Gaslamp

789 6th Avenue, San Diego
Coin-Op Game Room has locations in Southern California, including two in San Diego. Its Gaslamp location currently has nine pinball machines, while the North Park location has five. The North Park lineup includes "King Kong" and "Star Wars: Fall of the Empire."
East Village

Arcade Monsters San Diego

704 J St, San Diego
Arcade Monsters is an all-ages arcade with an admission fee that includes unlimited gameplay. Its San Diego location has more than 200 games across two floors, including 23 pinball machines. The lineup includes "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Godzilla" and "Monster Bash."
North Park

North Park Beer Co.

3038 University Avenue, San Diego
North Park Beer Co. has three San Diego locations: its flagship brewery and taproom in North Park, a taproom and kitchen in Bankers Hill and a pizza shop in Crown Point. All three locations are family-friendly, but the North Park location is the one with pinball. Its upstairs mezzanine features seven Stern pinball machines, including "King Kong," "JAWS," "Deadpool" and "Star Wars." The location also hosts Tuesday trivia nights and San Diego Chess Social meetups.
MCAS Miramar

Brewski's Bar & Arcade

8670 Miramar Rd, San Diego
Brewski's Bar & Arcade is a 21+ bar and arcarde with pinball, pool, air hockey, food and drinks. The venue currently lists 11 pinball machines, including "Beetlejuice," "Pokémon" and "Harry Potter."
East Village

The Lost Abbey

1313 J St
The Lost Abbey Brewing Co. in Vista combines a brewery and tasting room with a sizable pinball collection. The location currently has 10 machines, including "Fish Tales," "Stranger Things" and "The Mandalorian." The location also hosts pinball tournaments and meetups.
Oceanside

The Brew Inn Tavern

1910 Oceanside Blvd Unit E&F, Oceanside
The Brew Inn Tavern is a neighborhood sports bar in Oceanside with pool tables, darts, TVs and pinball. It currently has seven pinball machines, including "Aerosmith" and "Dungeons & Dragons." The San Diego Pinball Club hosts a monthly tournament there.
La Mesa

The Hills Pub

8758 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa
The Hills Pub is a family-friendly restaurant and bar in La Mesa with 11 pinball machines, classic arcade games, karaoke and a full calendar of events. It hosts a monthly pinball tournament and weekly Beers N Bingo.
Santee

BNS Brewing & Distilling Co.

10960 Wheatlands Ave, Santee
BNS Brewing and Distilling Co. is a country-western-style brewery and distillery in Santee with live music, line dancing and barbecue. The East County institution has four pinball machines, including "Cactus Canyon" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Poway

City Fun Center

12900 Gregg Ct, Poway
City Fun Center is a family-friendly arcade in Poway with more than 100 games, mini-bowling, private party rooms and a nine-hole black-light glow-in-the-dark mini-golf course. It currently has six pinball machines, including "Attack from Mars" and "Venom."
National City

Round1 Bowling & Arcade

3030 Plaza Bonita Rd Ste 1025, National City
Round1 Bowling & Arcade at Westfield Plaza Bonita is a Japanese-style entertainment center with bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, food and drinks. The family-friendly venue has four pinball machines, including "Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast" and "Deadpool."
Chula Vista

La Bella Cafe & Games

289 G St, Chula Vista
La Bella Cafe & Games is a family friendly Chula Vista spot where you can grab pizza, pasta and other Italian dishes before heading to the arcade area for games and pool. The family-owned business traces its roots to La Bella Pizza, which opened in 1955. It has three pinball machines, including "The Walking Dead" and "Indiana Jones."

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Arts & Culture San DiegoNorth CountyPop Culture
Riley Arthur
Riley Arthur is a web producer at KPBS. She is responsible for copy editing, updating the station’s website, writing stories and multimedia production.
See stories by Riley Arthur

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