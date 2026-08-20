Where to play pinball in San Diego: 12 spots across the county

According to Emmett Abels, social and brand strategist for Stern Pinball, the world’s largest manufacturer of pinball machines, a good pinball city is one where people can easily find machines to play. “Having pinball that's available to anyone who wants to play it. I think having many places like that in one city is probably all it takes to make it a great pinball city,” Abels said.
Twelve years ago, Mark Schulz wasn’t finding many places to play pinball in San Diego. And the machines he did find weren’t always in great condition. “I wanted to see more pinball out there and I wanted it to be better maintained. There's nothing worse than putting a dollar in a machine and then one of the flippers doesn't work,” he said.
Schulz founded Pincraft Pinball, which he now runs with his wife and son. The family owns more than 200 machines, with 51 currently placed at 11 different locations across the county. Schulz said Pincraft is the county's largest pinball operator and has seen the local scene grow in recent years. “It's been really exciting to see because when I started this 12 years ago, we only had like one tournament of month,” Schulz said.
San Diego County is now home to two pinball leagues that collectively compete roughly six times a month: the San Diego Pinball Club and the all-female Belles & Chimes SD. Both leagues are open to players 21 and older, and players of all skill levels are welcome. “Some people think, 'Oh, I'm not good enough for competitive pinball,’ but the reality is all skill levels come and play in these tournaments because pinball is different for everybody. For some people, it's more of a social gathering. For other people, it's a little more competitive for higher-level players.” Schultz said.
Dyno Bar at Aero Club is a cocktail-friendly arcade bar with nine pinball machines, including "Pulp Fiction" and "Transformers." This 21+ bar hosts monthly tournaments and special events. On Sunday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m., it wil host a Pokémon by Stern Pinball launch party.
Coin-Op Game Room has locations in Southern California, including two in San Diego. Its Gaslamp location currently has nine pinball machines, while the North Park location has five. The North Park lineup includes "King Kong" and "Star Wars: Fall of the Empire."
Arcade Monsters is an all-ages arcade with an admission fee that includes unlimited gameplay. Its San Diego location has more than 200 games across two floors, including 23 pinball machines. The lineup includes "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Godzilla" and "Monster Bash."
North Park Beer Co.has three San Diego locations: its flagship brewery and taproom in North Park, a taproom and kitchen in Bankers Hill and a pizza shop in Crown Point. All three locations are family-friendly, but the North Park location is the one with pinball. Its upstairs mezzanine features seven Stern pinball machines, including "King Kong," "JAWS," "Deadpool" and "Star Wars." The location also hosts Tuesday trivia nights and San Diego Chess Social meetups.
The Lost Abbey Brewing Co. in Vista combines a brewery and tasting room with a sizable pinball collection. The location currently has 10 machines, including "Fish Tales," "Stranger Things" and "The Mandalorian." The location also hosts pinball tournaments and meetups.
The Brew Inn Tavernis a neighborhood sports bar in Oceanside with pool tables, darts, TVs and pinball. It currently has seven pinball machines, including "Aerosmith" and "Dungeons & Dragons." The San Diego Pinball Club hosts a monthly tournament there.
The Hills Pubis a family-friendly restaurant and bar in La Mesa with 11 pinball machines, classic arcade games, karaoke and a full calendar of events. It hosts a monthly pinball tournament and weekly Beers N Bingo.
BNS Brewing and Distilling Co. is a country-western-style brewery and distillery in Santee with live music, line dancing and barbecue. The East County institution has four pinball machines, including "Cactus Canyon" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."
City Fun Centeris a family-friendly arcade in Poway with more than 100 games, mini-bowling, private party rooms and a nine-hole black-light glow-in-the-dark mini-golf course. It currently has six pinball machines, including "Attack from Mars" and "Venom."
Round1 Bowling & Arcade at Westfield Plaza Bonita is a Japanese-style entertainment center with bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, food and drinks. The family-friendly venue has four pinball machines, including "Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast" and "Deadpool."
La Bella Cafe & Gamesis a family friendly Chula Vista spot where you can grab pizza, pasta and other Italian dishes before heading to the arcade area for games and pool. The family-owned business traces its roots to La Bella Pizza, which opened in 1955. It has three pinball machines, including "The Walking Dead" and "Indiana Jones."