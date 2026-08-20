Where to play pinball in San Diego: 12 spots across the county

What makes a good city for pinball?

According to Emmett Abels, social and brand strategist for Stern Pinball , the world’s largest manufacturer of pinball machines, a good pinball city is one where people can easily find machines to play. “Having pinball that's available to anyone who wants to play it. I think having many places like that in one city is probably all it takes to make it a great pinball city,” Abels said.

By that definition, San Diego has come a long way. There are now 58 locations to play pinball in the city of San Diego and 67 across San Diego County , according to Pinball Map. Though it wasn’t always this way.

Riley Arthur / KPBS A close-up of a Stern Pinball's "Transformers" machine, unveiled at Comic-Con, at the company's Pop-Up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina on July 24, 2026.

Twelve years ago, Mark Schulz wasn’t finding many places to play pinball in San Diego. And the machines he did find weren’t always in great condition. “I wanted to see more pinball out there and I wanted it to be better maintained. There's nothing worse than putting a dollar in a machine and then one of the flippers doesn't work,” he said.

Schulz founded Pincraft Pinball, which he now runs with his wife and son. The family owns more than 200 machines, with 51 currently placed at 11 different locations across the county. Schulz said Pincraft is the county's largest pinball operator and has seen the local scene grow in recent years. “It's been really exciting to see because when I started this 12 years ago, we only had like one tournament of month,” Schulz said.

San Diego County is now home to two pinball leagues that collectively compete roughly six times a month: the San Diego Pinball Club and the all-female Belles & Chimes SD. Both leagues are open to players 21 and older, and players of all skill levels are welcome. “Some people think, 'Oh, I'm not good enough for competitive pinball,’ but the reality is all skill levels come and play in these tournaments because pinball is different for everybody. For some people, it's more of a social gathering. For other people, it's a little more competitive for higher-level players.” Schultz said.



Where to play pinball in San Diego County