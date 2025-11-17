ICE opened a detention center in a former California prison. Detainees are suing over conditions inside

This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters.

Seven detainees at an immigration detention center in California City have sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, alleging the facility is polluted by sewage leaks, infested with bugs and is denying people access to food, water and their lawyers.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California also claims detainees do not have appropriate clothing for the chilly desert nights, nor appropriate medical attention for life-threatening conditions. The lawsuit alleges detainees with mobility issues don’t have access to wheelchairs, and in some cases are unable to bathe or dress themselves.

The plaintiffs are seeking to make the lawsuit a class action on behalf of all detainees housed at the California City Immigration Processing Center, which is about 75 miles east of Bakersfield and run by the private prison company CoreCivic.

“In their haste to warehouse hundreds of men and women in this isolated facility, defendants have failed to provide for the basic human needs of the people for whose lives and wellbeing they are legally responsible,” the lawsuit alleges.

ICE opened the immigration detention center at the site of a closed prison and began admitting detainees in August. On average, there were about 480 people held in the detention center each day in September, and the facility has the capability to house up to 2,560 people. The lawsuit asserts 800 people are now housed there.

A spokesperson for ICE declined to comment on the lawsuit for this story.

In September, a state disability rights group conducted a two-day inspection of the facility and found that its operators failed to distribute medication for life-threatening conditions and did not schedule timely surgeries for people that needed them.

CalMatters reported on conditions at the detention center last month. Ryan Gustin, a spokesperson for CoreCivic, in a written statement at the time said the site provides robust medical care. He said those services adhere to “standards set forth by our government partners.”

The detention center’s accelerated opening was part of the Trump administration’s plan to execute the largest deportation program in U.S. history. California City’s mayor previously told CalMattersthe federal government opened the facility without proper permits or a business license as required by state law.

“In the rush to expand capacity, ICE has cobbled together a patchwork system of county jails, private prisons, and newly converted facilities across the country. The rapid and haphazard growth of the detention system has outstripped any meaningful system of accountability or oversight,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit was filed by Prison Law Office, a nonprofit organization that focuses on conditions in California prisons; along with the American Civil Liberties Union, the advocacy group California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice and the law firm Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP.

Conditions in immigration detention facilities have long been the subject of complaints and lawsuits. Counties in California have the option to inspect immigration detention facilities, although few do. Three of the four counties in California that host the facilities have not held inspections.

Seventeen people have died in ICE facilities this year, two in California. The agency’s official list of deaths in custody documents 15. Two subsequent deaths — one each in California and New York have not yet been added to the ICE list.

One plaintiff in the lawsuit, Yuri Alexander Roque Campos, alleged that he has been denied medication for a heart condition for days at a time. The lawsuit alleges the lack of medication led to him being hospitalized twice.

“During the last hospitalization, a doctor told Mr. Roque Campos that he could die if this were to happen again,” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Roque Campos has yet to see a cardiologist and still does not consistently receive his medication.”

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

