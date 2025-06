Cómo se ve la deportación masiva de Trump en San Diego

Have a tip? 📨

The Investigations Team at KPBS holds powerful people and institutions accountable. But we can’t do it alone — we depend on tips from the public to point us in the right direction. There are two ways to contact the I-Team.

For general tips, you can send an email to investigations@kpbs.org.

If you need more security, you can send anonymous tips or share documents via our secure Signal account at 619-594-8177.

To learn more about how we use Signal and other privacy protections, click here.