Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 18

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 31st consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.347, its highest amount since Nov. 18.

The average price has risen 39.8 cents over the past 31 days, including a half-cent Wednesday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the week before the streak started, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 10.4 cents more than one week ago, 39.8 cents higher than one month ago and 6.6 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.088 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the seventh consecutive day following a run of 26 increases in 30 days totaling 31.2 cents, dropping eight- tenths of a cent to $3.837. It has dropped 3.8 cents over the past seven days, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The national average price is 4.6 cents lower than one year ago but 24.1 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.179 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

