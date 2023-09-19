British Airways to double flights from SAN to London Heathrow next April

British Airways announced Tuesday it will increase its nonstop service by adding a second daily flight between San Diego International Airport and London Heathrow Airport beginning next April.

British Airways has served SAN-LHR daily since June 2011 with one nonstop flight per day. According to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, the current flights will be retimed, arriving in San Diego from London at 6:10 p.m. and departing San Diego for London at 8 p.m. The new second flight will arrive in San Diego at 3:25 p.m. and depart for London at 5:15 p.m.

"The expansion of British Airways flights between London Heathrow Airport and San Diego International Airport opens up a world of possibilities," said Kimberly Becker, airport authority president and CEO. "Leisure and business travelers from San Diego will have added opportunities to explore London and beyond, while giving travelers from the rest of the world increased access to San Diego's beautiful beaches and year-round sunny climate."

According to the airport authority, the number of San Diego-Europe passengers has increased 12% from 2019. San Diego-London passengers have increased 28% over 2019 levels. The additional flights to London will begin April 20, 2024.

London Heathrow is the second busiest airport in the world and serves as the main hub for British Airways.

"We are delighted to be launching a second daily flight from San Diego, further supporting the growth of business and leisure travel in the city and demonstrating our commitment to the region," said Neil Chernoff, British Airways' director of networks and alliances. "This new frequency will offer more options and convenience for our customers and is a welcome addition to our California schedule."

London, along with Munich and Paris, are the most popular European destinations from San Diego.

