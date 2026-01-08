Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

San Diego Blood Bank to merge with national blood services nonprofit Vitalant

By City News Service
Published January 8, 2026 at 11:04 AM PST
The San Diego Blood Bank Bloodmobile parked outside of the San Diego County Credit Union on Sports Arena Boulevard in San Diego, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
The San Diego Blood Bank Bloodmobile parked outside of the San Diego County Credit Union on Sports Arena Boulevard in San Diego, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023.

The San Diego Blood Bank Thursday announced it will soon merge with Vitalant, the country's largest nonprofit blood services supplier, with the intent to enhance services for hospitals and patients locally.

The nonprofits on Thursday entered an agreement to merge, likely going into effect this summer.

"This partnership brings together the national reach and resources of Vitalant with San Diego Blood Bank's deep regional expertise and trusted community relationships," said Douglas Morton, CEO of San Diego Blood Bank. "Partnering with Vitalant now helps to further strengthen the impact of our mission.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Together, we will unlock new opportunities to serve our community and enhance the resiliency of our blood supply, while continuing our unwavering commitment to donors, volunteers, hospitals, and patients."

The merger, supported by both nonprofit boards, is subject to regulatory review. Once complete, SDBB will become a subsidiary of Vitalant. Morton will remain CEO and a transition board of directors will be set up.

"San Diego Blood Bank has served Southern California for 75 years," said David R. Green, CEO of Vitalant. "We look forward to building upon that legacy, offering our national resources and capabilities in transfusion medicine and biotherapies to enhance healthcare delivery. We're grateful to both boards of directors for recognizing this opportunity to be stronger, together."

According to the blood bank, by combining expertise and resources, they will "offer integrated support, expanded reach, and advanced capabilities" to donors, physicians and patients alike.

"We are dedicated to a smooth transition that prioritizes the needs of our community," Morton said. "Together, we are stronger and better positioned to save and improve lives across Southern California and beyond."

Tags

Health Health Care

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News