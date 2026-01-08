San Diego Blood Bank to merge with national blood services nonprofit Vitalant

The San Diego Blood Bank Thursday announced it will soon merge with Vitalant, the country's largest nonprofit blood services supplier, with the intent to enhance services for hospitals and patients locally.

The nonprofits on Thursday entered an agreement to merge, likely going into effect this summer.

"This partnership brings together the national reach and resources of Vitalant with San Diego Blood Bank's deep regional expertise and trusted community relationships," said Douglas Morton, CEO of San Diego Blood Bank. "Partnering with Vitalant now helps to further strengthen the impact of our mission.

"Together, we will unlock new opportunities to serve our community and enhance the resiliency of our blood supply, while continuing our unwavering commitment to donors, volunteers, hospitals, and patients."

The merger, supported by both nonprofit boards, is subject to regulatory review. Once complete, SDBB will become a subsidiary of Vitalant. Morton will remain CEO and a transition board of directors will be set up.

"San Diego Blood Bank has served Southern California for 75 years," said David R. Green, CEO of Vitalant. "We look forward to building upon that legacy, offering our national resources and capabilities in transfusion medicine and biotherapies to enhance healthcare delivery. We're grateful to both boards of directors for recognizing this opportunity to be stronger, together."

According to the blood bank, by combining expertise and resources, they will "offer integrated support, expanded reach, and advanced capabilities" to donors, physicians and patients alike.

"We are dedicated to a smooth transition that prioritizes the needs of our community," Morton said. "Together, we are stronger and better positioned to save and improve lives across Southern California and beyond."