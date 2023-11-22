Give Now
Economy

Where can you shop on Black Friday? Here's what's open — and when

By Francisco Guzman
Published November 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST
Customers at Walmart's Black Friday shopping event in Rogers, Ark, Nov. 26, 2015.
Associated Press
Customers at Walmart's Black Friday shopping event in Rogers, Ark, Nov. 26, 2015.

Black Friday is almost upon us, when retailers kick off the holiday season with offers meant to get customers in the shopping mood.

The term “Black Friday” in relation to shopping the day after Thanksgiving is most often traced to Philadelphia where police had to deal with large crowds who thronged the streets of the city before the annual Army-Navy game and to take advantage of sales. According to the Dec. 18, 1961, issue of Public Relations News, a newsletter, it became customary for police to refer to post-Thanksgiving shopping as Black Friday and Black Saturday because of the headaches they created.

Retailers began taking ownership of the term in the late 1980s as the opening bell for the holidays. Of course Black Friday has morphed more accurately into a month of offers that begin in October, when Halloween jack-o'-lanterns are still flickering.

A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target, reopen early Friday as the holiday shopping season begins in earnest.

Here are the store hours on Black Friday for some prominent national chains.

Walmart Black Friday hours
Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m.

Target Black Friday hours
Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m.

Best Buy Black Friday hours
Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s Black Friday hours
Macy’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's Black Friday hours
Kohls stores will open at 5 a.m.

Home Depot Black Friday hours
Home Depot stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe’s Black Friday hours
Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.

