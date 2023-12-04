Average gas price in San Diego County hits $4.94, a new low since summer

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 63rd time in 65 days, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.94, its lowest amount since July 11.

The average price has dropped $1.309 over the past 65 days, including 2.5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.4 cents less than one week ago and 40.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 8.4 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.495 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 63rd time in 66 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.243. It is 1 cent less than one week ago, 19.5 cents lower than one month ago and 18.2 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 59.2 cents over the past 66 days, including one-tenth of a cent Saturday. It dropped 61 consecutive days, was unchanged Wednesday and Thursday, rose two-tenths of a cent Friday, then resumed decreasing Saturday.

The national average price has dropped $1.773 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.