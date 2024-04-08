San Diego County gas prices rise for 21st straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose for the 21st consecutive day Monday, increasing one-tenth of a cent today to $5.295, a day after it rose three- tenths of a cent.

The average price is 16 cents more than one week ago, 38.2 cents more than one month ago and 37.3 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.14 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the sixth consecutive day, inching up a half-cent to $3.598.

It is 6.2 cents more than one week ago, 19.8 cents more than one month ago and three-tenths of a cent more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.418 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.