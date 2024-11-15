Unemployment rate increases to 4.7% in San Diego region in October

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased slightly in October to 4.7% from a revised 4.5% in August, and above the year — ago rate of 4.3%,according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

October's rate compares to 5.4% for California and 3.9% for the nation as a whole during the same month.

Between September 2024 and October 2024, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,563,300 to 1,575,500, a gain of 12,200 jobs. Agricultural employment lost 100 jobs.

Jobs in the government sector saw the largest month-over gains for the second consecutive month, adding 3,800 positions. The majority — 2,300 — came from local government, with many of those in government educational services.

Trade, transportation and utilities posted the second-largest gain with 2,400 jobs added, 88% of which came in the retail trade subsector. Nearly every other industry sector saw some gains as well: Private education and health services with 2,200 new jobs and professional and business services, construction, financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and other services yielding a combined growth of 4,800 jobs.

In October, the only industry to lose jobs was manufacturing, contracting by 1,000.

Compared to last year, total nonfarm employment increased by 11,200, while agricultural employment fell by 400 jobs.

The sector with the most jobs added was private education and health services, which saw gains of 12,000 — 84% of which was in the health care and social assistance subsector.

Six other sectors saw year-over gains for a combined total of 6,500 jobs added. Construction accounted for 2,100 of those, with the remaining 4,400 split between government, trade, transportation, and utilities, leisure and hospitality, financial activities, and other services.

Three industry sectors lost employment over the year: manufacturing with 4,500 and professional and business services and information combining for 2,800 jobs lost.