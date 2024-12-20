San Diego County unemployment declines slightly between October and November

San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased slightly in November to 4.6% from a revised 4.7% in October, but above the year- ago estimate of 4.3%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

November's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.3% for the state and 4% percent for the nation as a whole during the same month.

Between October 2024 and November 2024, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,576,400 to 1,579,200, a gain of 2,800 jobs. Agricultural employment added 100 jobs.

The largest month-over gains came in the trade, transportation and utilities sector with 4,600 added. The majority was in seasonal retail jobs, with 3,700.

An additional three job sectors saw growth over the month: Professional and business services added 600 jobs, with all gains being concentrated in administrative and support and waste management and remediation services; Government added 600 jobs, with all additions recorded in state and local government; and private education and health services added 500 jobs, the EDD reported.

However, six sectors lost jobs between October and November, totaling 3,500 lost. Leading the losses was construction, which declined by 1,100, followed by leisure and hospitality, other services, manufacturing, financial activities and mining and logging — all of which totaled 2,400 jobs lost.

Over the past year, total nonfarm employment increased by 8,900, while agricultural employment fell by 300 jobs.

Private education and health services led all gains by adding 11,800 jobs, 9,900 of which came in the health care and social assistance subsector. Private education also posted an increase of 1,900 jobs.

A total of five other sectors say gains year-over-year, seeing increases of 4,100 jobs. The top gainers were construction with 1,500 and trade, transportation and utilities with 1,400 added. The remainder of the growth — 1,200 jobs — came in the government, leisure and hospitality and financial sectors.

Between November 2023 and November 2024, five sectors lost employment totaling 7,000 jobs. Manufacturing represented 64% of the losses for a total of 4,500 jobs. Additionally, the information, other services, professional and business services and mining and logging combined to lose 2,500 jobs.