Average San Diego County gas price rises

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.487, a day after dropping four-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 1.7 cents more than one week ago, but 4.2 cents less than one month ago and 29 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.948 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.026, a day after dropping one-tenth of a cent. It is 1.6 cents less than one week ago, 3.1 cents less than one month ago and 9.1 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.991 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.