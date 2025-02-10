Average San Diego County gas price rises for 13th time in 14 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.2 cents Monday to $4.669, a day after rising six-tenths of a cent.

The average price has risen 13 of the past 14 days. It is 11.6 cents more than one week ago and 16.4 cents more than one month ago, but 8.4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped $1.766 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.139, a day after dropping two-tenths of a cent. It is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and 7.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 4.4 cents less than a year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.877 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.