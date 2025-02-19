Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since July 17

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the 22nd time in 23 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.788, its highest amount since July 17.

The average price has increased 26.4 cents over the past 23 days, including a half-cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Feb. 3 and resumed increasing Feb. 4.

The average price is 5.7 cents more than one week ago and 25 cents higher than one month ago but 3.1 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.647 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price resumed increasing, rising three-tenths of a cent to $3.164, one day after a run of six increases in eight days totaling 2.5 cents ended when it was unchanged. The national average price is 1.5 cents more than one week ago and 4.4 cents higher than one month ago but 11.5 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.852 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.