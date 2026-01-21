San Diego secures $4.6M in federal funds for critical stormwater projects

More than $4 million in federal funding is headed to San Diego for four stormwater infrastructure projects, including drainage improvements on Beta Street in Southcrest, the site of multiple recent floods, officials said Wednesday.

The $4.36 million was included in the fiscal year 2026 spending package recently passed by Congress and pushed for by Reps. Scott Peters and Juan Vargas, both D-San Diego.

"Investing in San Diego's stormwater infrastructure is long overdue, and critical to protecting our neighborhoods and reducing flood risk," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. "I want to extend my sincere thanks to Congressmembers Scott Peters and Juan Vargas for their leadership in securing these funds that will directly support these projects. Their continued advocacy in Washington delivers real results for our communities."

The four projects named will received around $1.1 million each. They are:

The Beta Street Channel and Storm Drain Improvement Project, which aims to increase the drainage capacity of Chollas Creek and improve the drainage system to "contain a 100-year storm event," according to a city statement. This project consists of a pump station, potential channel upgrade, new flood resilience infrastructure, green infrastructure basin and a trail improvement.

The Jamacha Drainage Channel Upgrade Storm Water Drain Project will creating wetlands for habitat restoration, improve and expand culverts, expand the existing storm drain system upstream of Beacon Drive and widen the existing stream channel in multiple locations.

The Famosa Slough Alley Slope Restoration Project is intended to address severe erosion in an alleyway that floods during rain events.

The Pump Station D Component Upgrade will increase the community drainage system's capacity by providing electrical, structural and mechanical improvements to the pump station.

"This federal funding will go a long way toward helping to improve stormwater infrastructure, update drainage systems, and reduce flooding risks in our communities," Vargas said. "I'm glad to have secured these federal dollars for the great work being done in our Congressional district, and I thank the city of San Diego for their partnership on these projects."

The four named projects were submitted by city staff as part of the Congressional Community Project Funding process, which allow members of Congress to "target federal funds toward projects and programs that will address the most significant needs facing the communities they represent."

"Like many communities, San Diego faces increasingly severe climate change consequences, as we saw with the horrific 2024 floods in the South Bay," Peters said. "Funds for these critical stormwater infrastructure projects will make our city safer, healthier and better prepared for future weather events."

Since the Congressional Community Projects were brought back in fiscal year 2022, San Diego has received more than $45 million.