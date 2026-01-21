Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Coastal rail service between San Diego and Oceanside suspended this weekend

By City News Service
Published January 21, 2026 at 3:32 PM PST
North coutny Transit District's S
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
North County Transit District's SPRINTER Hybrid Rail Train stops at Cal State San Marcos Station, Jan. 12, 2024.

The North County Transit District reminded the public Wednesday that all coastal rail service between San Diego and Oceanside will be suspended this weekend for routine maintenance and work on major projects.

The closure will take place Saturday and Sunday, with regular service to resume Monday, according to the NCTD.

Work projects are scheduled for Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization Phase 5, Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track in Carlsbad, E Street in Encinitas, Miramar Hill, Palm Street, Noell Street, Beech Street and Washington Street in San Diego.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year on a pre- determined schedule to provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely on and along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance improvements and advance major railroad construction projects," the NCTD said in a statement.

No passenger or freight trains will operate during the closures but other test trains, construction vehicles and equipment will be active along the railroad right-of-way and on the tracks throughout the weekend.

Officials advised residents along the corridor to remain alert and only cross the rail line at designated rail crossings.

More information on rail service closures can be found at GoNCTD.com/Alerts.

Tags

Quality of Life TransportationNorth County

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News