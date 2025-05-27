Give Now
Education

Trump administration moves to cancel remaining federal funds to Harvard

By Elissa Nadworny
Published May 27, 2025 at 7:41 AM PDT
Harvard University's campus in Cambridge, Mass., pictured on Saturday, as students prepared to graduate.
Zhu Ziyu
/
Getty Images
Harvard University's campus in Cambridge, Mass., pictured on Saturday, as students prepared to graduate.

The Trump administration is asking federal agencies to cancel their remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, worth an estimated $100 million, according to a government official.

A letter from the U.S. General Services Administration, which is dated Tuesday, tells agencies to submit a list of contracts they have terminated with the university by June 6.

"Going forward, we also encourage your agency to seek alternative vendors for future services where you had previously considered Harvard," reads the letter, signed by Josh Gruenbaum, the commissioner of the GSA's Federal Acquisition Service.

The government official, who did not want to be named because they were not authorized to speak, confirmed the authenticity of the letter, first published by the New York Times.

Harvard has not yet responded to NPR's request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

