Education

We want to hear from you: What’s your experience with student debt?

By Julianna Domingo / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:47 PM PST
UCLA students celebrate during a commencement ceremony inside Pauley Pavilion on UCLA campus, in Los Angeles, June 14, 2024.

The federal student loan system has seen a multitude of changes in the past year, and for many borrowers across the country and here in San Diego, it can be hard to keep up.

We want to hear from you: What questions do you have about student debt? Repayment plans are rapidly changing — do you have to switch plans, and by when? Have you been working towards debt forgiveness? What challenges have you faced in paying back your loans? And if you're a graduate student or parent, how might new borrowing limits on student loans impact you?

Enter your answer below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message with your name and the neighborhood you’re calling from. Also, leave your contact information if you’re interested in participating in our conversation about student debt.

