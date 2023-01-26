Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Environment

California sees further reductions in severity of drought

By The Associated Press
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM PST
Ethan Swope
/
AP
In this Aug. 22, 2021, file photo a kayaker fishes in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif.

California continues to see regional reductions in the severity of its longstanding drought after recent deluges from atmospheric rivers, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday.

Severe drought was reduced to moderate drought in most of the San Joaquin Valley and the lowest category — abnormal dryness — has replaced moderate drought on the entire central coast, including Monterey Bay, the monitor said in its weekly update.

Local
RELATED: Could the drought soon be over? It depends on what we mean by 'drought'
John Carroll
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“Over the past few weeks, a series of atmospheric rivers brought significant amounts of rain and snow across parts of the West leading to improvements in soil moisture, streamflow, reservoirs levels and snowpack," the monitor said.

Most of the state, however, remains in moderate or severe drought, with only a fraction on the far north coast entirely free of drought.

The worst categories of drought — exceptional and extreme — were eliminated from California earlier this month.

Environment
RELATED: Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Lauren Sommer

Tags

Environment Climate Change
More News