Water contact closures, advisories in San Diego beaches due to high bacteria levels

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Sunday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:



Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue



Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar



Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach



Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:



La Jolla, Children's Pool



San Diego Bay, Coronado



Ocean Beach, Dog Beach



Tourmaline Surf Park, Pacific Beach

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.