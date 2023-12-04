Give Now
Environment

Water contact closures, advisories in San Diego beaches due to high bacteria levels

By City News Service
Published December 4, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST
The Silver Strand State Beach sign, April 30, 2017.
KPBS Staff
The Silver Strand State Beach sign, April 30, 2017.

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Sunday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue
  • Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar
  • Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach
  • Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • La Jolla, Children's Pool
  • San Diego Bay, Coronado
  • Ocean Beach, Dog Beach
  • Tourmaline Surf Park, Pacific Beach

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

