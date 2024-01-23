County releases online survey for residents to report storm damage

San Diego County released a voluntary survey Tuesday to give residents impacted by Monday's storm a chance to report damage.

The county proclaimed a local emergency Monday since federal and state assistance may be needed due to flooding damage from the storm, and the survey results will help officials assess the damage caused, a county statement read.

According to the statement, the survey will only be used to gather information to determine if the county should request state and/or federal assistance.

Completing the form does not guarantee any disaster relief assistance. Filling out the survey is not a substitution for filing a claim with your insurance.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday's storm was the fourth wettest day in San Diego since 1850.

Those who were affected by the storm and need to talk to someone by phone about evacuations, shelters, road closures and other non-emergency disaster-related services may call 211. Those who are hearing impaired may dial 711 and ask to be connected to 858-300-1211.