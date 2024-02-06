NWS reports two-day rain totals for San Diego County
Two-day precipitation totals for San Diego County were released at midnight Tuesday by the National Weather Service.
County coastal area totals, in inches:
— Oceanside, 2.77 inches;
— Carlsbad, 2.08;
— Carlsbad Airport, 2;
— Vista, 1.88;
— Encinitas, 1.47;
— San Marcos landfill, 1.44;
— National City, 1.32;
— Point Loma, 1.10;
— Fashion Valley, 1.08;
— Kearny Mesa, 1.05;
— San Diego International Airport, 1.03;
— Miramar, 1.00;
— Montgomery Field, 1.00;
— North Island Naval Air Station, 0.95;
— Brown Field, 0.87;
— Chula Vista, 0.43.
Totals for the valleys:
— Fallbrook, 2.83;
— Bonsall, 2.37;
— Rainbow, 2.35;
— Valley Center, 1.27;
— Deer Springs, 1.64;
— Lake Wohlford, 1.50;
— Escondido, 1.45;
— Miramar Lake, 1.18;
— Poway, 1.16;
— Santee, 1.09;
— Rancho Bernardo, 1.00;
— Ramona Airport, 0.94;
— La Mesa, 0.85;
— Granite Hills, 0.83;
— Barona, 0.73;
— Otay Mountain, 0.56;
— Dulzura, 0.37;
— Alpine, 0.35.
Mountain totals:
— Palomar Observatory, 3.30;
— Palomar Mountain, 2.45;
— Birch Hill, 1.71;
— Santa Ysabel, 0.52;
— Warner Springs, 0.39;
— Julian, 0.27;
— Campo, 0.12;
— Mount Laguna, 0.10;
— Pine Valley, 0.09.