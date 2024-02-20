San Diego County in store for less rain than most of Southern California

Another storm is moving through San Diego County this week, with the bulk of the rain expected to hit the area Tuesday through Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

The county was generally expected to get less rainfall than other areas of Southern California, but a flood watch was issued through Wednesday morning for the cities, valleys and mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

A slight chance of thunderstorms was also cited, mainly for coastal areas and valleys.

Expected rainfall totals for Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon are 0.5 to 1.3 inches for San Diego County with higher totals in northern San Diego County.

Snow levels will be high through Tuesday morning, generally around 8,000 feet or higher, falling to around 7,000 to 7,500 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then 6,000 to 6,500 feet Wednesday morning, the NWS said.

The rainfall will have the potential to cause flooding and debris flows including landslides, according to the NWS.

A high-surf advisory was in effect until at least 10 p.m. Tuesday along coastal areas throughout the county, with the highest surf expected to hit west-facing beaches, the NWS reported.

Officials warned the public of potential dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion and minor flooding during morning high tides. Inexperienced swimmers were advised to remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

"You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," an NWS statement said.

A Pacific storm could bring a large 6- to 11-foot west swell Tuesday, leading to periods of hazardous seas, with southerly wind gusts up to 25 knots possible Monday and Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Downtown San Diego was expected to be cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with high chances of rain and temperatures in the low 60s.

The rain is expected to clear out by Thursday, with mild temperatures expected through next weekend, but more light rain was in the forecast for next Monday.