Environment

Heat wave continues in parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:43 AM PDT
Lake Murray reservoir and recreational area in La Mesa is shown on March 2, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Lake Murray reservoir and recreational area in La Mesa is shown on March 2, 2023. La Mesa is one area in San Diego County impacted by the heat wave.

Heat advisories will remain in effect Monday until at least 9 p.m. Wednesday throughout San Diego County mountain and valley areas, including Cajon, Escondido, Santee, San Marcos, La Mesa and Poway with temperatures expected in the triple-digits, according to the National Weather Service.

A record temperature was reported in Borrego on Sunday. It was 91, the highest minimum temperature for the day breaking the mark of 87 set in 2006.

Temperatures could be as high as 118 degrees and lows as high as 92 in the deserts, forecasters said.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather

Officials advised drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air- conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heat.

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

High tides well over 6 feet are expected through 10 p.m. Sunday, with minor tidal overflow at low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks.

"An increase of monsoonal moisture next week will bring a chance of thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons Monday through Thursday in the mountains and locally into deserts, with the greater chances on Tuesday and Wednesday," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday.

